Cute and Cozy Mickey Mouse and Friends Styles Surface at Disney Store

Get ready for 2025, not with dated merchandise, but with new styles featuring Mickey Mouse and Friends. A fun assortment of new Disney apparel has just landed at Disney Store featuring Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy, Daisy, and Pluto…also known as the Sensational Six!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Welcome all that winter has to offer with Mickey Mouse and Friends by your side! Adults and kids alike can brighten up their wardrobe the Disney way through comfy and casual styles they’ll want to rock all year long..

Disney Store is home to a new assortment of casual loungewear decorated with character icons, autographs, and the smiling faces of Mickey and his pals. Among the collection are: Sweatpants Sweatshirts Hoodies Spirit Jersey

The gang is shown displaying silly antics that fit their personalities, giving fans a chance to be a little playful with their personal style.

Mickey Mouse and Friends styles are available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $24.99 – $79.99 and links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

Free shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that Disney Store purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

