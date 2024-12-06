Footwear Brand HEYDUDE Teams with Disney for New Mickey and Minnie Shoes

The two new pairs of shoes sport some familiar details, mouse ears included.
Footwear brand HEYDUDE has launched a collaboration with Disney, with new shoes inspired by Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

  • HEYDUDE’s new collaboration with Disney features two new styles that are based around the iconic characters Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. HEYDUDE is a Crocs, Inc. brand.
  • The Men’s shoe is the Disney Mickey Mouse Wally. Says HEYDUDE: “We really gave this collab shoe the white glove treatment. Disney x HEYDUDE Wally Funk Mickey Mouse features the character’s iconic coloring, a Mickey Mouse hand lace cover, Mickey Mouse ears and black and white Mickey Mouse head print lining. A truly magical shoe for Disney lovers of all ages.”

  • The women’s shoe is the Disney Minnie Mouse Wendy. “Everyone’s favorite sweetheart is now on a HEYDUDE shoe. The Wendy Funk Minnie Mouse has you Disney-decked from bows to toes. Featuring Minnie’s signature polka dot pattern, a Minnie Mouse hand lace cover, Minnie Mouse ears and black and white Minnie Mouse head print lining; this shoe is so cute it will make you blush. Perfect for Disney lovers of all ages.”

Both pairs of shoes retail for $74.99 and are available now at HEYDUDE.com.

