Footwear brand HEYDUDE has launched a collaboration with Disney, with new shoes inspired by Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.
What’s Happening:
- HEYDUDE’s new collaboration with Disney features two new styles that are based around the iconic characters Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. HEYDUDE is a Crocs, Inc. brand.
- The Men’s shoe is the Disney Mickey Mouse Wally. Says HEYDUDE: “We really gave this collab shoe the white glove treatment. Disney x HEYDUDE Wally Funk Mickey Mouse features the character’s iconic coloring, a Mickey Mouse hand lace cover, Mickey Mouse ears and black and white Mickey Mouse head print lining. A truly magical shoe for Disney lovers of all ages.”
- The women’s shoe is the Disney Minnie Mouse Wendy. “Everyone’s favorite sweetheart is now on a HEYDUDE shoe. The Wendy Funk Minnie Mouse has you Disney-decked from bows to toes. Featuring Minnie’s signature polka dot pattern, a Minnie Mouse hand lace cover, Minnie Mouse ears and black and white Minnie Mouse head print lining; this shoe is so cute it will make you blush. Perfect for Disney lovers of all ages.”
Both pairs of shoes retail for $74.99 and are available now at HEYDUDE.com.
More Mickey Mouse:
- New Merchandise at Disney Store With Brand Collaborations From Kate Spade New York and Kendra Scott
- From Wishes to Winter Foxes: Mickey’s New Holiday Special Brings Cheer for All Ages
- Marvel Comics Announces What If…? Mickey & Friends Became The Fantastic Four
- Check Out the Holiday Cheer of Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com