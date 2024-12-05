New Merchandise at Disney Store With Brand Collaborations From Kate Spade New York and Kendra Scott

Fans of Tinkerbell will love the new collection from kate spade new york.
by |
Tags: , , ,

Discover the latest merchandise at Disney Store, showcasing gifts from a wide range of collaborations with well-known brands.

What’s Happening:

  • The Disney Store has curated a delightful range of collaborative products that features gifts for all ages from brands such as Dooney & Bourke, Pandora, Loungefly, Crocs, Lilly Pulitzer, and Janie and Jack.
  • Also there are collaborations with kate spade new york and Kendra Scott.

Disney x kate spade new york Tinker Bell:

  • This exclusive line, which can be found at DisneyStore.com, Disney Parks, and Disney Springs, includes six distinct pieces that honor the magical sprite.
  • The collection highlights a range of Kate Spade's iconic leather bags, along with a bag charm that references one of Tinker Bell's most iconic moments.

Disney x Kendra Scott:

  • This collection, available on DisneyStore.com and KendraScott.com, features six unique jewelry designs inspired by the beloved characters Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, including three styles of earrings and three necklaces.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Pajama Set for Toddlers

Belle Dooney& Bourke Wristlet Wallet 

Olaf Clogs for Kids by Crocs 

Mickey Mouse Holiday Charm Set by Pandora  

Bluey Holiday Woven Shirt for Kids by RSVLTS 

Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck Geanna Dress for Women by Lilly Pulitzer  

Tinker Bell Pullover Sweater for Baby and Toddlers by Janie and Jack Peter Pan

Mickey Mouse Molded Loungefly Bag

Bambi Sweater Set for Baby by Janie and Jack

kate spade new york:

Tinker Bell Bi-Fold Purse 

Tinker Bell Tote Bag and Clutch Set

Tinker Bell Crossbody Bag

Tinker Bell Mini Backpack

Tinker Bell Bag Charm

Tinker Bell Crossbody Bag

Kendra Scott:

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Icon Hoop Earrings

Mickey Mouse Icon Earrings

Mickey Mouse Icon Pearl Necklace

Mickey Mouse Icon Necklace

Mickey Mouse Icon Necklace

Mickey Mouse Icon Earrings

More Disney Store News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy