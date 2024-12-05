New Merchandise at Disney Store With Brand Collaborations From Kate Spade New York and Kendra Scott

Discover the latest merchandise at Disney Store, showcasing gifts from a wide range of collaborations with well-known brands.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Store has curated a delightful range of collaborative products that features gifts for all ages from brands such as Dooney & Bourke, Pandora, Loungefly, Crocs, Lilly Pulitzer, and Janie and Jack.
- Also there are collaborations with kate spade new york and Kendra Scott.
Disney x kate spade new york Tinker Bell:
- This exclusive line, which can be found at DisneyStore.com, Disney Parks, and Disney Springs, includes six distinct pieces that honor the magical sprite.
- The collection highlights a range of Kate Spade's iconic leather bags, along with a bag charm that references one of Tinker Bell's most iconic moments.
Disney x Kendra Scott:
- This collection, available on DisneyStore.com and KendraScott.com, features six unique jewelry designs inspired by the beloved characters Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, including three styles of earrings and three necklaces.
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Pajama Set for Toddlers
Belle Dooney& Bourke Wristlet Wallet
Mickey Mouse Holiday Charm Set by Pandora
Bluey Holiday Woven Shirt for Kids by RSVLTS
Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck Geanna Dress for Women by Lilly Pulitzer
Tinker Bell Pullover Sweater for Baby and Toddlers by Janie and Jack Peter Pan
Mickey Mouse Molded Loungefly Bag
Bambi Sweater Set for Baby by Janie and Jack
kate spade new york:
Tinker Bell Tote Bag and Clutch Set
Kendra Scott:
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Icon Hoop Earrings
Mickey Mouse Icon Pearl Necklace
