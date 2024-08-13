The Spooky Season is Here With New Pins at Disney Store

Pin collectors will love these new releases featuring some popular Halloween themed movies and some of your favorite Disney characters at Disney Store.

What's Happening:

Check out these new pins released at Disney Store, featuring Hocus Pocus , The Nightmare Before Christmas , and Mickey and Minnie Jack-o'-lanterns.

, , and Mickey and Minnie Jack-o'-lanterns. And although it is not Halloween themed there is also a new Goofy pin available as well.

Hocus Pocus, Goofy, and The Nightmare Before Christmas are all limited releases, so you will want to snatch them up fast.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Hocus Pocus Mystery Pin Blind Pack; Limited Release | Disney Store $17.99

Jack Skellington and Sally Build-a-Pin Starter Set with Graveyard Base Pin; The Nightmare Before Christmas; Limited Release | Disney Store $19.99

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Jack-o-Lanterns Halloween Pin Set | Disney Store $14.99

Goofy Sweet Treat Day 2024 Pin Limited Release | Disney Store $19.99