Harveys Teases New Disney Princesses and Villains Collection Releasing This Week

The brand has showcased two upcoming designs inspired by "The Little Mermaid" and "The Princess and the Frog."
The brand known for their seatbelt bags has teased a new collection of Disney-inspired designs coming this week.

Buckle Up:

  • Harveys has announced on Facebook that they will release a new Disney Princesses and Villains collection this Friday, October 18th.
  • Beginning at 8AM PDT on shopharveys.com and in store, fans can pick up several new designs, some of which are yet to be revealed.
  • Currently, the brand is showing off their The Little Mermaid and The Princess and the Frog designs.

  • Each bag features their respective princess and villains on the colorful tote bags as well as quotes from the villains.

  • Harveys has not yet released pricing for the new collection, but other Disney-inspired totes retail for around $168-198.
  • Make sure you keep an eye out on Harveys’ social media pages as they continue to unveil new items for their Disney Princesses and Villains collection.
  • You can check out their current line of Disney-theme products here.

