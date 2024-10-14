Harveys Teases New Disney Princesses and Villains Collection Releasing This Week

The brand known for their seatbelt bags has teased a new collection of Disney-inspired designs coming this week.
Buckle Up:
- Harveys has announced on Facebook that they will release a new Disney Princesses and Villains collection this Friday, October 18th.
- Beginning at 8AM PDT on shopharveys.com and in store, fans can pick up several new designs, some of which are yet to be revealed.
- Currently, the brand is showing off their The Little Mermaid and The Princess and the Frog designs.
- Each bag features their respective princess and villains on the colorful tote bags as well as quotes from the villains.
- Harveys has not yet released pricing for the new collection, but other Disney-inspired totes retail for around $168-198.
- Make sure you keep an eye out on Harveys’ social media pages as they continue to unveil new items for their Disney Princesses and Villains collection.
- You can check out their current line of Disney-theme products here.
