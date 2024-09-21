Listen to the Magic — Amazon Music Releases New Disney Music Destination

Beginning today, users of the online marketplace’s music streaming service can explore the music from Disney’s films, TV shows, and theme parks in a brand new way.

Stream the Magic:

Business Wire

The brand new dedicated section will showcase the magical music of Disney’s movies, shows, video games, Disney Parks attractions and more.

With a selection of curated playlists, stations, albums, songs and podcasts, the new destination will feature tunes from Disney, Walt Disney Animation, Pixar, Marvel FX Disney Channel Disney+ Hulu

The collaboration is committed to keeping the offering fresh, with regular updates to reflect Disney’s current Box Office topping features as well as upcoming titles like Moana 2.

For fans of the parks, both Disneyland Walt Disney World

You can visit the new Disney Music Destination on Amazon Music here

