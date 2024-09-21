Listen to the Magic — Amazon Music Releases New Disney Music Destination

Beginning today, users of the online marketplace’s music streaming service can explore the music from Disney’s films, TV shows, and theme parks in a brand new way.
Stream the Magic:
- Business Wire reports that Amazon Music and Disney Music Group have released The Disney Music Destination on Amazon Music.
- The brand new dedicated section will showcase the magical music of Disney’s movies, shows, video games, Disney Parks attractions and more.
- With a selection of curated playlists, stations, albums, songs and podcasts, the new destination will feature tunes from Disney, Walt Disney Animation, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, 20th Century Studios, Searchlight Pictures, National Geographic, FX, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney+, Hulu, Disney Parks, and Disney on Broadway.
- The collaboration is committed to keeping the offering fresh, with regular updates to reflect Disney’s current Box Office topping features as well as upcoming titles like Moana 2.
- For fans of the parks, both Disneyland and Walt Disney World have official playlists for users to relive their favorite Disney Parks memories. Additionally, Disney music lovers will find playlists for every occasion including a lullaby playlist, a sing-along playlist, a nostalgia-filled Disney 2000s playlist, Disney en Español, and so many more.
- You can visit the new Disney Music Destination on Amazon Music here.
