Original Cast Members of Disney’s “High School Musical: On Stage!” to Reunite at 54 Below

Directed by Jelani Remy, the iconic New York City venue will bring together original cast members from the 2007-2008 hit national tour.

We’re All in This Together:

High School Musical: On Stage! will reunite for two concerts at 54 Below.

The mid-2000s tour brought the story of Disney Channel High School Musical to life throughout the United States. The movie, which explores the unlikely relationship between Troy, a star basketball player, and Gabriella, a brainiac with her eyes set on Stanford University, as they bond over their unexpected talent and love for musicals.

Taking place on September 30th at both 7PM and 9:30PM, attendees will catch original cast members of the theatrical production including: Arielle Jacobs as Gabriella Montez John Jeffrey Martin as Troy Bolton Ellen Harvey as Ms. Darbus Ron Bohmer as Coach Bolton.

They will also be joined by cast members Remy, Tia Altinay, Ashley Campana, Marissa Joy Ganz, Colin Israel, Cara Kem, Shaullanda Lacombe, Michael Mahany, Ben Mapp, Renee Marino, Kat Nejat, Olivia Oguma, Chase Peacock, Andrea Rodriguez, Leonard Sullivan, Ben Thompson, and Travis Waldschmidt.

The concert will showcase the hit songs that impacted an entire generation of theatre goers.

Reagan Casteel will serve as music director.

Those interested in ticket information can click here

