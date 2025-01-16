Pre-Orders Now Available for Sideshow’s Archangel Premium Format Figure

The Archangel Premium Format Figure features three interchangeable head sculpts.

Pre-orders are now available for Sideshow's the Archangel Premium Format Figure.

What's Happening:

Sideshow introduces the Archangel Premium Format Figure.

This meticulously designed X-Men collectible features Warren Worthington III following his transformation into the Horseman of Death, serving the Eternal One.

He is clad in his iconic blue and magenta costume, which contrasts with his blue skin, a result of significant genetic modifications.

Having lost his original wings, Archangel now possesses four sets of lethal blades extending from his back and shoulders, hovering above a base made of bones.

The Archangel Premium Format Figure includes three interchangeable portraits: a cowled head, one with the character's gold Death mask, and an unmasked head that reveals Warren's flowing blonde hair.

This figure stands at 28.75 inches in height, 16.8 inches in width, and 13.37 inches in depth.

You can pre-order this item now for $850.

