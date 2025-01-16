Pre-Orders Now Available for Sideshow’s Archangel Premium Format Figure

Pre-orders are now available for Sideshow's the Archangel Premium Format Figure.
What's Happening:
- Sideshow introduces the Archangel Premium Format Figure.
- This meticulously designed X-Men collectible features Warren Worthington III following his transformation into the Horseman of Death, serving the Eternal One.
- He is clad in his iconic blue and magenta costume, which contrasts with his blue skin, a result of significant genetic modifications.
- Having lost his original wings, Archangel now possesses four sets of lethal blades extending from his back and shoulders, hovering above a base made of bones.
- The Archangel Premium Format Figure includes three interchangeable portraits: a cowled head, one with the character's gold Death mask, and an unmasked head that reveals Warren's flowing blonde hair.
- This figure stands at 28.75 inches in height, 16.8 inches in width, and 13.37 inches in depth.
- You can pre-order this item now for $850.
More Marvel News:
- Introducing Doctor Doom’s Most Formidable Allies in “Superior Avengers” a New “One World Under Doom” Comic Book Tie In Series
- New Solo Adventure of Ironheart in “Ironheart: Bad Chemistry” Coming in April From John Jennings and Jethro Morales
- Comic Review – “Star Wars: The Battle of Jakku – Last Stand” Finally Picks Up Steam In Its Penultimate Issue
- “One World Under Doom #3″ Will See the Avengers Team Up with Iconic Supervillains this April
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com