Treat Yourself This Halloween with RSVLTS’ Disney Villains Collection

This merch drop is a real scream! Favorite Villains like Scar, Hades, and Maleficent appear on Hats, Flannels and Kunuflex buttonn downs.

As if today being Halloween wasn’t enough to get excited for, pop culture fashion brand RSVLTS is dropping another Disney collection, this time themed to Disney Villains! Spooky, right? As lovers of all thing Disney, and personal fans of RSVLTS’ line of attire, we knew we had to share this exciting collection with you in all its dastardly glory.

RSVLTS is embracing Halloween with wide open arms as they explore the world of Disney’s most vile characters. We’re talking Ursula, Scar, Maleficent, Hades and other baddies who make life difficult for our heroes. Today’s drop includes four new Kunuflex shirts, a cozy flannel, and two classic hats inspired by the Disney Villains we hate to love! Kunuflex shirts are available in classic (unisex), and women's styles/sizing givng fans plenty of options for their wardrobe.

RSVLTS Kunuflex Button-Downs

In Bad Company – men women

– Terrible Trinkets – men women

Mistress of All Evil – men women

– Evil on the Side – men women

KUNUFLEX™ button-down shirts retails for $70.

RSVLTS BorlandFlex Flannel

Lord of the Dead – flannel

Flannels retail for $72

Classic Hats

Bad Apple – classic hat

– Long Live The King – classic hat

Classic Hats retail for $35

Did You Know?:

Since 2012, RSVLTS has been bringing the best elements of pop culture to fans with awesome apparel and accessories inspired by dozens of favorite franchises. Their clothes are comfortable, super easy to care for and really cool!

