"Monopoly," "Candy Land," "Mouse Trap," and more are also featured on the latest shirt set.

One of our favorite things to do is gather with friends for game night! Our friends at RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) feel the same way and today they’re celebrating some of the most iconic board games with their new Hasbro collection. Classic Kunuflex button down shirts (and one All-Day polo) get a playful revamp inspired by board games like Clue, Candy Land, and Monopoly.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

If you’re a frequent visitor to Laughing Place, you know how much we love RSVLTS and all of their Disney, Marvel and Star Wars collections. Now we’re taking a look at their newest drop themed to something else we love…Hasbro games! The stylish assortment features classic (unisex) button down shirts and an All Day polo decorated in fun patterns from your favorite games.

Clue, Monopoly, Mouse Trap, Candy Land, and Barrel of Monkeys have never looked so good! You can relive your childhood in style with each of these awesome shirts. Clue is all about subtlety with a design consisting of the game’s murder weapons! Candy Land and Monopoly focus on characters with the smiling faces of Queen Frostine, Jolly, Mt. Mint and Mr. Monopoly respectively starring on their designs.

While Barrel of Monkeys isn’t a board game and Mouse Trap is more about building the contraption, both are featured here with bright color palettes and recoginzable images that will instantly take you back to the first time you play each game.

RSVLTS says it best, “the collection includes an incredible lineup of gear that is truly a barrel of fun!” The RSVLTS Hasbro Collection is available now! Happy shopping.

RSVLTS KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve Shirt

Adult (classic cut) button-down shirts retail for $70.

RSVLTS All Day Polo

All Day Polo shirts retail for $70

Did You Know?:

Since 2012, RSVLTS has been bringing the best elements of pop culture to fans with awesome apparel and accessories inspired by dozens of favorite franchises. Their clothes are comfortable, super easy to care for and really cool!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!