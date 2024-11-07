Join the Celebration with RSVLTS’ Muppets Christmas Carol Collection

Fan favorite Kunuflex button down shirts (in classic and ladies styles) are extra festive when the Muppets are part of design!

Tidings of joy will be upon us soon and our favorite fashion brand RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) is helping to spread some cheer with a new collection inspired by The Muppets Christmas Carol! That’s right, this year you can celebrate the season in style with Kermit, Miss Piggy, Gonzo, Statler and Waldorf and all your favorite Muppets.

God bless us everyone, and God bless our wardrobes too! After spending some time with the Muppets this past summer, RSVLTS is back with another delightful collection that’ll put you in a holiday mood. Three new shirts themed to the Muppets Christmas Carol have just dropped and it feels like Christmas has come early. The signature Kunuflex button downs we’ve come to love are available in classic and womens sizes and styles so that everyone can can join the fun!

RSVLTS Kunuflex Button Downs

“Spirits of the Season" – classic women

– “The Storytellers” – classic women

– “Feels Like Christmas” – classic women

Kunuflex button down shirts retail for $70

