Join the Celebration with RSVLTS’ Muppets Christmas Carol Collection

Tidings of joy will be upon us soon and our favorite fashion brand RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) is helping to spread some cheer with a new collection inspired by The Muppets Christmas Carol! That’s right, this year you can celebrate the season in style with Kermit, Miss Piggy, Gonzo, Statler and Waldorf and all your favorite Muppets.
God bless us everyone, and God bless our wardrobes too! After spending some time with the Muppets this past summer, RSVLTS is back with another delightful collection that’ll put you in a holiday mood. Three new shirts themed to the Muppets Christmas Carol have just dropped and it feels like Christmas has come early. The signature Kunuflex button downs we’ve come to love are available in classic and womens sizes and styles so that everyone can can join the fun!
RSVLTS Kunuflex Button Downs
Kunuflex button down shirts retail for $70
Did You Know?:
- Since 2012, RSVLTS has been bringing the best elements of pop culture to fans with awesome apparel and accessories inspired by dozens of favorite franchises. Their clothes are comfortable, super easy to care for and really cool!
