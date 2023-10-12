Save 25% on $100+ During shopDisney Weekend Sitewide Savings Event

While we don’t need an excuse to visit shopDisney, we’ll certainly take one! This weekend the online retailer is offering sitewide savings on tons of magical essentials including new arrivals, fan favorite fashions, and seasonal must-haves. Now through Sunday, October 15th guests can take 25% off purchases of $100+ and enjoy free standard shipping too.

What’s Happening:

Are you shopping for Halloween, winter holidays, or an upcoming Disney vacation? Well now’s the time to swing on over to shopDisney where hundreds of items are on sale as part of this weekend’s sitewide savings event.

Now through Sunday, guests can enjoy great discounts and take 25% off purchases of $100

To take advantage of the deal, shoppers just need to fill their virtual cart with $100+ (pre-tax) of Disney merchandise then enter the code: SAVEMORE at checkout.

at checkout. But that’s not all, shopDisney usually offers guests free shipping on orders of $75 or more so this special discount automatically includes free shipping! Double win!

Don’t know where to begin? We have a few suggestions—featuring existing and new merchandise— for you!

Anytime Fun

Halloween

Christmas and Winter Holidays

Ready to stock up on magical merchandise from shopDisney? Now through October 15th, take 25% off sitewide + free shipping on purchases for $100+ with the code SAVEMORE.