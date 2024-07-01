Heading to Batuu this summer? Disney Store has all the wardrobe essentials you need as they introduce the latest and greatest Star Wars logo collection.

What’s Happening:

We’ll happily do anything to share our love of the galaxy far, far away but mostly we just want to dress in fun styles promoting the Star Wars franchise.

Today, Disney Store is presenting their new Star Wars logo collection that features the classic lettering on a variety of apparel and accessories that fans will adore.

Our favorite piece in the collection is the drop shoulder T-shirt that’s as white as a stormtrooper’s uniform. It features a large embossed “Star Wars” logo on the chest and other raised details along the side seams.

Star Wars Logo T-Shirt for Women White

If that’s not enough, other selections in the series include: Hoodies Jackets Backpacks Mugs

The Star Wars logo collection is available now at Disney Store and prices range from $16.99-$89.99.

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

