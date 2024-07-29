The Nightmare Before Christmas has been a pop culture favorite for more than 30 years and every fall, new merchandise selections surface at various retailers. This time, Her Universe is bringing their delightful styles to Disney Store with trendy apparel that’s to die for!

Disney Store got a big delivery of The Nightmare Before Christmas merchandise today and fans are already busy shopping the new collections that feature Jack Skellington, Sally, The Mayor, Oogie Boogie, and Zero.

merchandise today and fans are already busy shopping the new collections that feature Jack Skellington, Sally, The Mayor, Oogie Boogie, and Zero. Among the latest arrivals to surface at the online retailer is an assortment of apparel designed and perfected by Her Universe. While the brand’s styles will appeal to all fans, the clothing is presented in women’s cuts. The collection includes: Skirts Sweaters Stylish Tops

Her Universe’s The Nightmare Before Christmas collection is available now at Disney Store

The Nightmare Before Christmas Dress for Women by Her Universe

Sally Pullover Sweatshirt for Women by Her Universe – The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Nightmare Before Christmas Knit Polo for Women by Her Universe

The Nightmare Before Christmas Cardigan for Women by Her Universe

The Nightmare Before Christmas Skirt for Women by Her Universe

