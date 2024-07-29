Many folks like to acquire memorabilia and decor from the interesting places they visit, and while you can’t actually set foot in Halloween Town, you can decorate like you’ve been there. It’s time to start rolling out The Nightmare Before Christmas merchandise and Disney Store is more than ready! Today they’ve introduced a spooky assortment of decor starring Oogie Boogie and the Pumpkin King.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Store got a big delivery of The Nightmare Before Christmas merchandise today and fans are already busy shopping the new collections that feature Jack Skellington, Sally, The Mayor, Oogie Boogie, and Zero.
- Among the latest arrivals to surface at the online retailer are fun and functional home essentials that are perfect for your Halloween and Christmas decorating.
- Whether you’re bringing some character to your kitchen cupboard or need a glowing lamp for the office or den, The Nightmare Before Christmas can add that touch of spooky to your favorite living space.
- Guests will find The Nightmare Before Christmas home collection available now at Disney Store and prices range from $24.99-$125.00.
