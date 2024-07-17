Exclusive Glow-In-The-Dark “Iron Man 3” Funko Pop! Arrives at Entertainment Earth

The new glow-in-the-dark vinyl figure is a perfect addition to any Marvel fans collection.

What’s Happening:

  • Entertainment Earth has released preorders for their exclusive Iron Man 3 Tony Stark Suit-Up Glow-in-the-Dark Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1416.
  • Featuring Tony Stark in his Mark 42 suit, the limited edition figure really shines when you dim the lights with Iron Man’s hand and blue chest piece glowing in the dark.
  • The new figure, which costs $14.99, is expected to ship in September. You can preorder the Funko Pop! here.  

Read More:

