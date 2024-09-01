Save Up to 30% Sitewide at Disney Store During the Labor Day Sales Event

A long weekend means a special sale at Disney Store. It’s time for another Tiered Savings event and guests can enjoy discounts Up to 30% Off Disney’s awesome merchandise. Now through Monday, September 2nd, Disney is offering great savings on a wide variety of new arrivals, Halloween styles, home essentials and so much more.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Labor Day savings have landed at Disney Store and our favorite online retailer offering an exciting savings event that you won’t want to miss.

Gear up for your next trip to the Parks, update your wardrobe, shop thoughtful gifts for loved ones, or pick up that must-have item you’ve been eyeing.

Hundreds of items are on sale as part of this weekend’s Sitewide Savings event 25% on orders of $100 or more 30% on orders of $150 or more



Guests can enjoy free shipping on orders of $75+ (pre tax) as part of this sale.

Whether you’re browsing new styles, growing your Disney Eats collection or even getting ready for Halloween hijinks this fan favorite sale has something for everyone.

To take advantage of the Sitewide Savings fill your digital carts with magical merchandise and enter the code: SAVEMORE at checkout.

at checkout. Don’t know where to begin? We have a few suggestions—featuring existing and new merchandise— for you!

New, New, New

Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game by Ravensburger – Shimmering Skies – Illumineer's Trove

Madame Leota Light-Up Figure – The Haunted Mansion – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Scarlet Witch Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults

Mickey Mouse Light-Up Jack-o'-Lantern – Medium

Halloween

Bo Costume for Toddlers by Disguise – Firebuds

Chloe Costume for Kids by Disguise – Descendants: The Rise of Red

Minnie Mouse "Cat n’ Mouse" Halloween Figure by Jim Shore

Stitch Halloween Glow-in-the-Dark Loungefly Pullover Hoodie for Adults – Lilo & Stitch

Hocus Pocus

Hocus Pocus Glow-in-the-Dark Loungefly Mini Backpack

Sanderson Sisters Plush Set – Hocus Pocus

Sanderson Sisters "Live!" T-Shirt for Adults – Hocus Pocus

Thackery Binx Plush – Hocus Pocus – Small 12"

Clothing

Goofy PJ PALS for Kids

The Lion King Camp Shirt for Adults

Pineapple Swirl Spirit Jersey for Adults – Disney Eats – Walt Disney World

Descendants: The Rise of Red Fashion T-Shirt for Girls

Barely Necessities Picks

The Lion King 30th Anniversary Wooden Jigsaw Puzzle

Dumbo Plush – 19"

Jasmine and Jafar Vinyl Figurine Set by Stacey Aoyama – Disney Designer Showcase – Aladdin – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Minnie Mouse Clogs for Adults by Crocs

Ready to stock up on magical merchandise from Disney Store? Now through September 2nd, Save Up to 30% off sitewide with the code SAVEMORE.