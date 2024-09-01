Save Up to 30% Sitewide at Disney Store During the Labor Day Sales Event

A long weekend means a special sale at Disney Store. It’s time for another Tiered Savings event and guests can enjoy discounts Up to 30% Off Disney’s awesome merchandise. Now through Monday, September 2nd, Disney is offering great savings on a wide variety of new arrivals, Halloween styles, home essentials and so much more.
What’s Happening:
- Labor Day savings have landed at Disney Store and our favorite online retailer offering an exciting savings event that you won’t want to miss.
- Gear up for your next trip to the Parks, update your wardrobe, shop thoughtful gifts for loved ones, or pick up that must-have item you’ve been eyeing.
Hundreds of items are on sale as part of this weekend's Sitewide Savings event. Disney Store is offering two levels of discounts—including select sale items— with savings up to 30% off:
- 25% on orders of $100 or more
- 30% on orders of $150 or more
- Guests can enjoy free shipping on orders of $75+ (pre tax) as part of this sale.
- Whether you’re browsing new styles, growing your Disney Eats collection or even getting ready for Halloween hijinks this fan favorite sale has something for everyone.
- To take advantage of the Sitewide Savings fill your digital carts with magical merchandise and enter the code: SAVEMORE at checkout.
- Don’t know where to begin? We have a few suggestions—featuring existing and new merchandise— for you!
New, New, New
Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game by Ravensburger – Shimmering Skies – Illumineer's Trove
Madame Leota Light-Up Figure – The Haunted Mansion – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
Scarlet Witch Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults
Mickey Mouse Light-Up Jack-o'-Lantern – Medium
Halloween
Bo Costume for Toddlers by Disguise – Firebuds
Chloe Costume for Kids by Disguise – Descendants: The Rise of Red
Minnie Mouse "Cat n’ Mouse" Halloween Figure by Jim Shore
Stitch Halloween Glow-in-the-Dark Loungefly Pullover Hoodie for Adults – Lilo & Stitch
Hocus Pocus
Hocus Pocus Glow-in-the-Dark Loungefly Mini Backpack
Sanderson Sisters Plush Set – Hocus Pocus
Sanderson Sisters "Live!" T-Shirt for Adults – Hocus Pocus
Thackery Binx Plush – Hocus Pocus – Small 12"
Clothing
The Lion King Camp Shirt for Adults
Pineapple Swirl Spirit Jersey for Adults – Disney Eats – Walt Disney World
Descendants: The Rise of Red Fashion T-Shirt for Girls
Barely Necessities Picks
The Lion King 30th Anniversary Wooden Jigsaw Puzzle
Jasmine and Jafar Vinyl Figurine Set by Stacey Aoyama – Disney Designer Showcase – Aladdin – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
Minnie Mouse Clogs for Adults by Crocs
Ready to stock up on magical merchandise from Disney Store? Now through September 2nd, Save Up to 30% off sitewide with the code SAVEMORE.
