Disney Store Closes Out 2024 with Up to 50% Off Sitewide During the Twice Upon A Year Sale

Well we couldn’t say goodbye to 2024 without one more big sale at Disney Store! Yes, folks, the fan favorite Twice Upon A Year sale is back for the second time this year allowing guests to take advantage of incredible savings and discounts up to 50% off! Hundreds of magical merchandise selections have been discounted to allow for the slate of new arrivals and that means guests can save big on fashion, toys, home and accessories, and so much more!

What’s Happening:

It’s back, Disney Store biannual Twice Upon A Year Sale has returned with savings up to 50% off. Whether you’re seeking great gifts like terrific toys, perfect plush, and delightful decor, there’s no shortage of Disney merchandise to acquire.

Best of all, the price you see is the price you pay, no code needed. The deal applies to new markdowns, seasonal clothing, toys, accessories and other surprises.

Guests can also take advantage of a special freebie, they can use the code: SHIPMAGIC on orders of $75+ (pre-tax) for free standard shipping!

on orders of $75+ (pre-tax) for free standard shipping! Links to some of our favorite items as well as the best deals can be found below. Happy shopping!

Toys

Whisk away the winter blues with fun and colorful toys. Let their imaginations run wild with figures, dolls, and playsets inspired by favorite characters.

Spider-Man Play Set

Captain America Talking Action Figure

LEGO The Hoopty – 76232 – The Marvels

Mickey Mouse Fold-Up Play Set

Shop more Disney Toys.

Family Fashion Faves

Dress the whole crew in Disney styles all year long.

Anxiety Semi-Cropped Polo Shirt for Women by Cakeworthy – Inside Out 2

Mickey Mouse Zip Fleece Jacket for Kids – Personalized

Tiana Disney Story Play Dress for Kids – The Princess and the Frog

Bluey "Meet the Heelers" Shirt for Adults by RSVLTS

Shop more Disney Clothing.

High End Fashion

Treat yourself (or a loved one) to designer Disney bags and accessories from Dooney & Bourke, Stoney Clover Lane, kate spade new york, or an Indiana Jones leather jacket that will be perfect for your Disney adventures no matter the season.

Indiana Jones Leather Jacket for Adults

Snow White Waverly Tote by kate spade new york

Tiana Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet – The Princess and The Frog

Alice in Wonderland Handbag by Stoney Clover Lane

Around the Home

Bring the Disney magic to every corner of your home with kitchen essentials, blankets and seasonal styles.

Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Stocking

Mickey Mouse Icon Woven Blanket

Mickey Mouse Icon Salad Plate Set – Mickey Mouse Home Collection

Sleeping Beauty Castle Beaded Ornament – Disneyland

Shop more Disney Home Essentials.

Collectibles

You can forever commemorate your Disney fandom with pins and display pieces inspired by favorite characters from Marvel, Star Wars, and other Disney stories.

Oogie Boogie "Snake Eyes" Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Michael Provenza – The Nightmare Before Christmas – Limited Edition

Hercules and Hades and Vinyl Figurine Set by Stacey Aoyama – Disney Designer Showcase – Hercules – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Queen Amidala Limited Edition Doll – 11" – Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary

Rocket Raspberry Superpower Pops Pin – Limited Edition – September

Shop more Disney Collectibles.

