Winnie the Pooh Disney Baby Styles Bring Charming Characters to Your Child’s Wardrobe

Is your baby a Disney baby? Even the youngest members of your family can share a love for all things Disney with new Winnie the Pooh styles at Disney Store.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Pooh, Tigger, Piglet, Eeyore and more Hundred Acre Woods pals have gathered together on a variety of charming patterns for the new Winnie the Pooh collection from Disney Baby.

There are many ways that families can help their little ones foster a love for Disney characters and stories including dressing them in adorable clothing featuring Pooh and his friends.

Among the new outfits to arrive at Disney Store are: Bodysuits Clothing Sets Sleepers Hooded Cardigan Sleepshirts for Mom!

Disney Baby Winne the Pooh styles are available now at Disney Store

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!