10 Memory Making Photo Ops Coming to Walt Disney World This Summer

This summer, Disney's PhotoPass service will offer guests the ability to capture them in several special ways.

Disney PhotoPass is a service that allows guests to have their pictures and videos taken by Disney photographers.

With brand new photo opportunities from TRON, Tiana's Bayou Adventure and Star Wars, here are 10 new ways to capture your memories this summer:

1. Across from Feathered Friends in Flight, guests will be captured with a bird's-eye view video standing in front of the Tree of Life. The video, which zooms out from a closeup of the guests, showcases a postcard-like view of Disney's Animal Kingdom



2. While in Animal Kingdom, make sure you visit the pathway between Africa and Asia. In this Magic Shot photo op, guests might have Meeko, the snack loving racoon from Pocahontas , show up in their photos.

, show up in their photos. 3. At Disney’s Hollywood Studios Oga’s Cantina

4. Continuing the adventures in Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge, visitors will find another imaging scanner near the Millenium Falcon. In this photo op, guests will appear to be playing a rousing game of Sabacc. If you really want to capture your time in Batuu, private sessions with a professional photographer are available for $99.

5. Inside Journey of Water at EPCOT Moana

6. Right around the corner from Journey of Water at The Seas with Nemo & Friends, guests can find photo opportunities.

7. As a part of V.I.PASSHOLDER Days, EPCOT will have an exclusive photo opportunity at Dreamers Point. From tomorrow through June 26th, Annual Passholders can take a picture with a mickey-shaped donut prop. The magic doesn’t stop there as stitch will appear to be climbing out of the donut in this Magic Shot.

8. Heading to Magic Kingdom

9. If you plan on heading down the bayou this summer, Disney PhotoPass Service will capture you and your group going down the 5-story drop on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure (opening June 28th).

10. The magic of Disney PhotoPass doesn’t end outside the parks. If you find yourself in Disney Springs

More Disney PhotoPass options will be coming soon, including photo ops for Pride Month, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Fourth of July, the 30th anniversary of The Lion King and more. You can stay up to date on these exciting new memory making moments by following Disney PhotoPass on Instagram and Facebook.

