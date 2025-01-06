ABC to Provide Coverage of Services for Former President Jimmy Carter Across Various Platforms

Though providing coverage since the evening of his passing, ABC News is set to provide even more coverage of the services for the 39th president of the United States, Jimmy Carter.

What’s Happening:

ABC News has been and is set to provide special coverage of services for the 39th president of the United States, Jimmy Carter (1924-2024).

The coverage began on Saturday, Jan. 4, and continues with programming across ABC News, 24/7 streaming network ABC News Live, Disney+, and Hulu through Thursday, Jan. 9, when the state funeral takes place.

World News Tonight anchor David Muir will lead coverage throughout the week and will be joined by ABC News Live Prime” and World News Tonight Sunday anchor Linsey Davis, chief global affairs correspondent and This Week co-anchor Martha Raddatz, chief Washington correspondent and This Week co-anchor Jonathan Karl, 20/20 co-anchor Deborah Roberts, chief White House correspondent Mary Bruce, chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas, senior congressional correspondent Rachel Scott, senior White House correspondent Selina Wang, senior national correspondents Terry Moran and Steve Osunsami, presidential historian Mark Updegrove and Washington Post associate editor and ABC News contributor Mary Jordan.

ABC News Live began coverage on Saturday, Jan. 4, leading into the week of memorials. On Tuesday, Jan. 7, ABC News Live will start coverage of the day’s ceremonies in Atlanta and will later simulcast the network special report as the former president arrives in Washington, D.C., for the final time, followed by continuing coverage with correspondent and ABC News Live anchor Kyra Phillips.

On Thursday, Jan. 9, coverage will begin on ABC News Live First with ABC News Live anchor Diane Macedo at 8:00 a.m. EST for the procession to Capitol Hill, followed by a simulcast of network-wide coverage.

On Thursday, national correspondent Steven Portnoy will anchor our live coverage of the memorial service in Washington, joined by White House correspondent Karen Travers reporting from the National Cathedral.

ABC NewsOne will be reporting live from Georgia with ABC News multiplatform reporter Reena Roy and from Washington with ABC News multiplatform reporter Perry Russom. NewsOne provides news content and services for more than 200 ABC affiliates and international news partners.

Additional coverage from ABC News programs includes “World News Tonight with David Muir,” “Good Morning America,” “GMA3: What You Need to Know,” “The View”, “This Week with George Stephanopoulos,” “Nightline” and more will celebrate the life and legacy of President Carter as well as cover the president’s funeral services.

