Disney’s All Star Sports Resort Retail Location To Undergo Refurbishment This Summer

Guests visiting Disney’s All Star Sports Resort this summer may notice a bit of work being done in the hotel’s Stadium Hall.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World

From July through September 2024, Sport Goofy Gifts and Sundries will undergo refurbishment work. The store will remain partially open for guests to shop during the refurbishment. Guests may see and hear construction work.

Sport Goofy Gifts and Sundries is the main retail location at the property, providing everything from souvenirs, resort specific merchandise, and some basic necessities.

While the update reveals that the store will be partially open, guests can also take a short walk to Disney’s All Star Music Resort, or a bit further to Disney’s All Star Movies Resort for additional retail opportunities at Maestro Mickey’s or Donald’s Double Feature, respectively.

All of these merchandise locations, including Sport Goofy Gifts, are located in the main hall and lobby area adjacent to the resort food courts at each of the All Star Resorts – Stadium Hall at Disney’s All Star Sports Resort, Melody Hall at Disney’s All Star Music Resort, and Cinema Hall at Disney’s All Star Movies Resort.

Disney’s All Star Resorts were the first hotels at Walt Disney World that were part of what is commonly referred to as the Value Resorts. Each resort features larger than life icons throughout the property representing various sports, movies, and music genres.

The resorts feature basic amenities, multiple pools in each, and one central hall, complete with lobby check-in area, gift shop, and food court.

Though each resort is technically different, the three resorts are all adjacent and connected, and within walking distance of each other.

