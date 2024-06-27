Blue Man Group Returning To Orlando In Late 2024

After several years, Blue Man Group is returning to Orlando in a brand new theater specifically designed for their signature multi-sensory performance.

What’s Happening:

Today, the global entertainment phenomenon Blue Man Group announced plans to return to Orlando with a new home at ICON Park – the 20-acre entertainment destination in the heart of Orlando’s entertainment district.

Blue Man Group wrapped up a successful 14-year run in Orlando in 2021 during COVID, taking a three-year hiatus to determine the right time, place, and concept to return to the most-visited destination in the U.S.

A new 500-seat theater will be at ICON Park’s Universal Boulevard entrance. The new theater will be specifically designed to accommodate Blue Man Group’s multi-sensory performance, equipped with state-of-the-art acoustics, lighting and video capabilities to create a one-of-a-kind immersive experience for the audience.

ICON Park President and CEO Chris Jaskiewicz said the addition of Blue Man Group fits well with ICON Park’s growth strategy of continuing to sign quality live entertainment, attraction, and restaurant tenants. The 20-acre destination sits at the center of the popular Orlando Entertainment District, with entrances on both International Drive and Universal Boulevard.

Blue Man Group’s future location at ICON Park is currently in the development planning stage and approval process, with the goal of opening in late 2024.

What They’re Saying:

Jack Kenn, Managing Director of Blue Man Group: “There is no greater world stage than Orlando for exciting family fun, making it a natural choice as a home base for Blue Man Group. Our fans are eager for the Blue Men to be part of their Orlando vacations, and our creative team is thrilled to create a new type of experience that is even more immersive and personalized to Orlando.”

ICON Park President and CEO Chris Jaskiewicz: "ICON Park will roll out the blue carpet to welcome Blue Man Group back into our 'unbelievably real' destination. With their unique blend of creative energy and entertainment, they are a perfect fit with the world-famous entertainment brands here at ICON Park, and we look forward to the Blue Men becoming ambassadors for our entire destination."