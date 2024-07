Bob Gurr got to test out a homemade Doom Buggy at Midsummer Scream.

What’s Happening:

A fan at Midsummer Scream in Long Beach, CA got to show off his own Doom Buggy to Bob Gurr himself.

The Disney Legend Imagineer, who had a hand in designing the Doom Buggy, got to take the DIY version for a spin.

Midsummer Scream is an annual horror event in Long Beach, CA (and the perfect spot to show off a Haunted Mansion ride vehicle!)

More Haunted Mansion News: