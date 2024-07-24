Lightning Lane Multi Pass and Single Pass Officially Debut at the Walt Disney World Resort

Starting today, Walt Disney World has updated the Lightning Lane system, bringing major changes to the way guests can experience the most popular attractions.

What's Happening:

  • Lightning Lane Multi Pass and Lightning Lane Single Pass have officially replaced the old Genie+ and individual Lightning Lane services.
  • Walt Disney World Resort guests can now make their Lightning Lane selections up to seven days in advance, while non-resort guests can do so three days in advance.

  • Lightning Lane Multi Pass has two tiers at Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT, with no tiers at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
  • Guests can choose one selection from the first tier and two from the second.

Magic Kingdom:

Tier 1: 

Tier 2: 

EPCOT:

Tier 1: 

Tier 2: 

Disney's Hollywood Studios:

Tier 1:

Tier 2: 

Lightning Lane Single Pass: Lightning Lane Single Pass is like the former individual attraction purchase and includes:  

Pricing:

  • The price of Lightning Lane Multi Pass varies depending on which park you attend to use the service.
  • It looks like the price will vary, but opening day prices are listed below.

First Day Prices of Lightning Lane Multi Pass:

First Day Prices of Lightning Lane Single Pass:

  • Magic Kingdom TRON Lightcycle / Run  $20 and Seven Dwarfs Mine Train $12
  • EPCOT Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind $17
  • Disney’s Hollywood Studios Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance $25
  • Disney’s Animal Kingdom Avatar Flight of Passage $16

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
