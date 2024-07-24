Lightning Lane Multi Pass and Single Pass Officially Debut at the Walt Disney World Resort

Starting today, Walt Disney World has updated the Lightning Lane system, bringing major changes to the way guests can experience the most popular attractions.
What's Happening:
- Lightning Lane Multi Pass and Lightning Lane Single Pass have officially replaced the old Genie+ and individual Lightning Lane services.
- Walt Disney World Resort guests can now make their Lightning Lane selections up to seven days in advance, while non-resort guests can do so three days in advance.
- Lightning Lane Multi Pass has two tiers at Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT, with no tiers at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
- Guests can choose one selection from the first tier and two from the second.
Magic Kingdom:
Tier 1:
Tier 2:
- Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin
- Haunted Mansion
- Pirates of the Caribbean
- "it's a small world"
- Dumbo the Flying Elephant
- Mad Tea Party
- Mickey's Philharmagic
- Monster's Inc. Laugh Floor Comedy Club
- The Barnstormer
- Magic Carpets of Aladdin
- The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
- Tomorrowland Speedway
- Journey of the Little Mermaid
EPCOT:
Tier 1:
Tier 2:
- Journey Into Imagination with Figment
- Living with the Land
- Mission: SPACE
- Spaceship Earth
- The Seas with Nemo & Friends
- Turtle Talk with Crush
- Disney-Pixar Short Film Festival
Tier 1:
- Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway
- Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run
- Rock' n' Roller Coaster
- Slinky Dog Dash
Tier 2:
- The Twilight Zone: Tower of Terror
- Toy Story Mania!
- Alien Swirling Saucers
- Star Tours: The Adventure Continues
- Beauty and the Beast Live on Stage
- Disney Junior Play and Dance!
- Frozen Sing-Along Celebration
- Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular
- Muppet Vision 3D
Lightning Lane Single Pass: Lightning Lane Single Pass is like the former individual attraction purchase and includes:
- Magic Kingdom: TRON Lightcycle Run and Seven Dwarfs Mine Train
- Disney's Hollywood Studios: Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance
- Disney's Animal Kingdom: AVATAR Flight of Passage at Animal Kingdom
- EPCOT Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind
Pricing:
- The price of Lightning Lane Multi Pass varies depending on which park you attend to use the service.
- It looks like the price will vary, but opening day prices are listed below.
First Day Prices of Lightning Lane Multi Pass:
- Magic Kingdom $29
- Disney’s Hollywood Studios $26
- EPCOT $21
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom $18
First Day Prices of Lightning Lane Single Pass:
- Magic Kingdom TRON Lightcycle / Run $20 and Seven Dwarfs Mine Train $12
- EPCOT Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind $17
- Disney’s Hollywood Studios Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance $25
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Avatar Flight of Passage $16
