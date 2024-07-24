Lightning Lane Multi Pass and Single Pass Officially Debut at the Walt Disney World Resort

Starting today, Walt Disney World has updated the Lightning Lane system, bringing major changes to the way guests can experience the most popular attractions.

What's Happening:

Lightning Lane Multi Pass and Lightning Lane Single Pass have officially replaced the old Genie+ and individual Lightning Lane services.

Walt Disney World Resort guests can now make their Lightning Lane selections up to seven days in advance, while non-resort guests can do so three days in advance.

Lightning Lane Multi Pass has two tiers at Magic Kingdom EPCOT Animal Kingdom

Guests can choose one selection from the first tier and two from the second.

Magic Kingdom:

Tier 1:

Tier 2:

EPCOT:

Tier 1:

Tier 2:

Disney's Hollywood Studios:

Tier 1:

Tier 2:

The Twilight Zone: Tower of Terror

Toy Story Mania!

Alien Swirling Saucers

Star Tours: The Adventure Continues

Beauty and the Beast

Disney Junior Play and Dance!

Frozen Sing-Along Celebration

Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular

Muppet Vision 3D

Lightning Lane Single Pass: Lightning Lane Single Pass is like the former individual attraction purchase and includes:

Pricing:

The price of Lightning Lane Multi Pass varies depending on which park you attend to use the service.

It looks like the price will vary, but opening day prices are listed below.

First Day Prices of Lightning Lane Multi Pass:

Magic Kingdom $29

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

EPCOT $21

Disney’s Animal Kingdom $18

First Day Prices of Lightning Lane Single Pass:

Magic Kingdom TRON Lightcycle / Run $20 and Seven Dwarfs Mine Train $12

EPCOT Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind $17

Disney’s Hollywood Studios Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance $25

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Avatar Flight of Passage $16