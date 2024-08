The new construction walls have popped up at the popular Cozy Cone Motel’s dining area.

What’s Happening:

New construction walls have popped up around the seating area of the Cozy Cone Motel.

The walled off area at the Cars Land dining location in Disney California Adventure

Additionally, the main building at the Motel themed location has construction walls blocking off the backside of the building.

Check out the photos below:

