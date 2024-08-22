Celebrate Duffy All September Long at Shanghai Disney Resort

Shanghai Disney Resort will be celebrating the adorable and lovable Duffy for the entire month of September. You also won’t want to miss the Golden Week national holiday celebration in October.

What's Happening:

Beginning in September, Shanghai Disney Resort is kicking off the season with Duffy Month, bringing with it a new Mid-Autumn Festival surprise with local Shanghai characteristics.

From Mid-Autumn Festival and Shanghai Tourism Festival in September, to the October Golden Week holiday and Double Ninth Festival, autumn is packed with a variety of festive surprises to discover across Shanghai Disney Resort.

It’s the perfect time for families to venture outdoors and create magical memories together.

“ILLUMINATE! A Nighttime Celebration”:

In celebration of the Golden Week national holiday, from October 1 to 3, a special castle projection featuring fireworks will be presented after the iconic nighttime spectacular “ILLUMINATE! A Nighttime Celebration,” at Shanghai Disneyland.

Chinese Style Duffy Month:

Duffy Month is returning to Shanghai Disney Resort from September 1 to 30, 2024, with a lineup of heartwarming surprises.

With Mid-Autumn Festival falling in the middle of Duffy Month this year, Duffy and Friends have been inspired to learn a range of traditional Chinese skills.

They invite guests and Duffy fans from near and far to embark on a journey of discovery and exploration of these new ventures together.

This love of Chinese traditions has also inspired a brand-new wardrobe for Duffy and Friends, filled with beautiful outfits adorned with flower and bird motifs like osmanthus flowers, lotus flowers, and peacocks.

Guests will be able to see these dreamlike outfits throughout Duffy Month, during meetings, and in the spectacular “Enjoying the Moon with Duffy and Friends” show, which this year will take to its new home in front of the Enchanted Storybook Castle.

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will also join the show wearing their new elegant outfits featuring Chinese auspicious patterns.

During Mid-Autumn Festival, a brand-new surprise awaits guests, helping them celebrate one of the most important traditional festivals with a local Shanghai touch.

In collaboration with the Shanghai Huju Opera Theater, from September 15 to September 17, 2024, during the last “Enjoy the Moon with Duffy and Friends” show of the day, the resort will present a special moment to mark the holiday and elevate the festive atmosphere to new heights.

A young actress from the legendary theater will take to the stage to perform Duffy Month’s theme song, “Let’s Get Together,” using Shanghainese dialect, mixed with unique Huju rhythm.

Creatively fusing Disney storytelling with local traditional arts, this Duffy Month-exclusive experience is an unmissable taste of the local art form and will make for a truly authentic and unforgettable Mid-Autumn Festival celebration for guests of all ages.

All throughout Duffy Month, guests will have plenty of opportunities to immerse themselves in the heartwarming story of Duffy and Friends.

From the adorable Duffy floral to charming photo walls and miniature sets for posing with Duffy plushes around Mickey Avenue, every decoration is a picture-worthy delight just waiting to be discovered!

Then on September 29, the entire resort will join together to wish a very happy third anniversary to LinaBell.

All guests are invited to join the celebrations as LinaBell welcomes all to Mickey Avenue at the entry portal, and leads the Mickey’s Storybook Express parade as the Grand Marshal in a can’t miss appearance.