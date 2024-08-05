D23 Gold Members To Receive Special Pin During D23: The Ultimate Fan Event

D23 Gold Members can get their hands on an exclusive new goodie in a few days if they are attending D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim.

D23 has shared an exclusive item that Gold Members can pick up the upcoming D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event taking place later this week in Anaheim, California.

Gold Members can pick up their event-exclusive gift, a commemorative pin featuring Sorcerer Mickey Mouse, at the D23 Ultimate Fan Lounge in Hall D.

Again, this special memento is exclusive to Gold Members of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club. However, if you are not a member, you can still upgrade in time by heading over to the official site, here,

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa is a one-of-a-kind, multi-day fan experience showcasing the very best in creative storytelling and innovation from across the worlds of Disney. D23 in 2024 has been reimagined to be more expansive and more immersive than ever before, with three packed days of showcases with stars and storytellers, sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes moments, thrilling performances, shopping, surprises, and more.

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by VISA will take place in Anaheim, California. All the fan favorites will return to this year’s event, and fans will get even more—an expanded and more immersive show floor at the Anaheim Convention Center; more shopping; and bigger presentations at evening shows at the Honda Center.

D23 Gold Members will also have access to additional benefits, discounts, and offers all weekend long at the event. Fans can sign up for a D23 Gold Membership ($99.99) or a D23 Gold Duo Membership ($129.99) at JoinD23.com