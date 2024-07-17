Magical Savings and Perks Offered to D23 Members at the JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort

D23 Members can save a little on a luxurious stay at the JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort, a Disneyland Resort Good Neighbor Hotel.
What’s Happening:
- Located at the Anaheim GardenWalk, JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort has direct access to Disneyland through a private pathway. This exclusive offer lets you relax in style and create unforgettable memories, all just steps from the Disneyland Resort.
- All D23 Members can unlock 10% off regular room rates, plus 10% off food and beverage during your stay to fuel your fun-filled park days.
- Whether you’re enjoying magnificent views from the rooftop with a drink in hand or sitting down for a luxurious meal at the Italian chophouse on property, there are a variety of dining options for guests to choose from.
- To kickstart your Disney experience, you'll enjoy two delicious complimentary cocktails at Citriculture Bar, with a magical D23 twist, and a D23 Member gift upon arrival!
- This offer is available to D23 Members through April 30th, 2025.
This offer includes:
- 10% off regular room rates (blockout dates apply)
- 10% off food and beverage during your stay
- Two (2) Complimentary Crafted Cocktail Arrival Vouchers for use at Citriculture Bar only
- A D23 Special Gift upon check-in – 1 (one) per room, while supplies last
For more details and to redeem the offer, visit D23.com.
