Disney Cruise Line Reveals Late 2025 and Early 2026 Itineraries

Earlier today, Disney Cruise Line announced a number of itineraries for sailings from Fall of 2025 to Spring of 2026, including those aboard the new Disney Treasure.

Four ships, the Disney Fantasy, Disney Wish, Disney Treasure and Disney Dream, will regularly sail to one or both of Disney Cruise Line’s signature island destinations, Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, offering voyages filled with even more Disney magic.

Tropical itineraries await with sailings from the Pacific Coast and Gulf of Mexico in late 2025 and early 2026, and a third season of voyages will embark across Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific on the Disney Wonder from October 2025 to February 2026.

As part of Disney Cruise Line’s collection of themed sailings, families will make memories on beloved holiday cruises with Halloween on the High Seas and Very Merrytime sailings in September, October, November, and December 2025.

Bookings for the fall 2025 and spring 2026 seasons open to the public on June 28.

