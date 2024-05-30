Disney Celebrates the Completion of Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point

In anticipation of welcoming the first guests to Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, a Disney executive shared a look at all the festivities honoring the completion of the company's brand new port of call.

What’s Happening:

Thomas Mazloum, President of New Experiences Portfolio and Disney Signature Experiences, shared a series of photos on LinkedIn

In collaboration with the local communities in The Bahamas, Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point is Disney Cruise Line

After years of design and construction, Disney Cruise Line, Disney Imagineering, and local government leaders gathered today to commemorate the company’s second exclusive destination.

The new port boasts a multitude of activities and experiences for Disney Cruise Line guests. Water parks, bars, restaurants, and plenty of gorgeous shoreline bring this Bahamas inspired playground to life. Disney promises to provide the perfect day at the beach.

Officially announced in 2019, the expansive port will host its first guests when the Disney Magic arrives next week.

Read More on Lookout Cay: