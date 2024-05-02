Disney Cruise Line Reminds Guests Of Prohibited Items

Disney Cruise Line has sent out a reminder to guests about prohibited and restricted items onboard.
What’s Happening:
- After noticing an increase in guests trying to board with prohibited and restricted items in their bags, guests with an upcoming booking received an email further outlining items that are not allowed.
- While a full list can be found on Disney Cruise Line’s website, the email highlighted the following prohibited items:
- Surge protectors
- Irons and steamers
- Drones
- Weapons, firearms, and ammunition
- Illegal narcotics, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia
- They ask guests to check all pockets in their bags prior to arriving at port, as sometimes these items are brought by the guests accidentally.
- If these items are brought, their entire party is subject to additional screening and might be denied boarding.
More Disney Cruise Line News:
- Embark on an Adventure of Island Flavors with the Disney Lookout Cay Foodie Guide
- More Construction Updates From Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point
- Disney Cruise Line Previews Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps Figures from Disney Treasure's Zootopia-Themed Ice Cream Shop
- What We’re Most Looking Forward to at Disney’s Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com