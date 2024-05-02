Disney Cruise Line Reminds Guests Of Prohibited Items

by |
Tags: ,

Disney Cruise Line has sent out a reminder to guests about prohibited and restricted items onboard.

What’s Happening:

  • After noticing an increase in guests trying to board with prohibited and restricted items in their bags, guests with an upcoming booking received an email further outlining items that are not allowed.
  • While a full list can be found on Disney Cruise Line’s website, the email highlighted the following prohibited items:
    • Surge protectors
    • Irons and steamers
    • Drones
    • Weapons, firearms, and ammunition
    • Illegal narcotics, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia
  • They ask guests to check all pockets in their bags prior to arriving at port, as sometimes these items are brought by the guests accidentally.
  • If these items are brought, their entire party is subject to additional screening and might be denied boarding.

More Disney Cruise Line News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Marshal_Knight
Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight