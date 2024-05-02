Disney Cruise Line Reminds Guests Of Prohibited Items

Disney Cruise Line has sent out a reminder to guests about prohibited and restricted items onboard.

After noticing an increase in guests trying to board with prohibited and restricted items in their bags, guests with an upcoming booking received an email further outlining items that are not allowed.

While a full list can be found on Disney Cruise Line’s website Surge protectors Irons and steamers Drones Weapons, firearms, and ammunition Illegal narcotics, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia

They ask guests to check all pockets in their bags prior to arriving at port, as sometimes these items are brought by the guests accidentally.

If these items are brought, their entire party is subject to additional screening and might be denied boarding.

