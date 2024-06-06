Disney Cruise Line’s Limited Time Deal, Pay Only Half of Required Deposit at Time of Booking

On select Disney Cruises by August 9, travelers will only have to pay half of the required deposit the day the reservation is made.
What’s Happening:
- Book your vacation on select Disney cruises by August 9, 2024, and pay only half of the required deposit the day the reservation is made.
- This limited-time offer is valid on new bookings aboard the Disney Wonder, Disney Dream, Disney Magic and Disney Wish.
Eligible Departure Dates Are:
- Disney Wonder: October 20, 2024, through February 24, 2025
- Disney Dream: January 4, 2025, through March 29, 2025
- Disney Magic: January 6, 2025, through March 20, 2025
- Disney Wish: January 3, 2025, through March 31, 2025
- Cast off from sun-splashed ports in Texas or Florida on a tropical cruise to the Western Caribbean or The Bahamas.
- Sailings from Florida also feature stops at one or both of our very own island destinations—Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.
- Or choose from one of our other itineraries, including a Hawaiian voyage from Honolulu to Vancouver and a Polynesian odyssey that sets sail from the shores of Australia and New Zealand.
