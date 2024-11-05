Disney Donates Attraction Vehicles to the National Roller Coaster Museum and Archives

New Disney attraction vehicles have been added to the National Roller Coaster Museum and Archives.
- The magic of Disney is growing at the National Roller Coaster Museum and Archives (NRCMA).
- Disney Parks has donated a themed Arrow Development vehicle from the Magic Kingdom's Snow White's Scary Adventure, as well as a Mystic Rides bumper car from the defunct Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters attraction at DisneyQuest.
- Following multiple refurbishments, Snow White’s Scary Adventure was permanently closed in 2012 due to the expansion of Fantasyland at the Magic Kingdom.
- Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters functioned similarly to bumper cars, incorporating the unique feature balls that could be launched from each vehicle which ended when DisneyQuest closed in 2017.
- Jeff Novotny, NRCMA chairman said: “Our partnership with Disney parks has been incredible over the last several years. We started with a Matterhorn vehicle celebrating the birth of the modern steel roller coaster. With this Snow White vehicle and unique Astro Blaster car, the museum collection is expanding assets that showcase the importance of storytelling in the theme park industry.”
