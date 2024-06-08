Photos: Adult Cabanas at Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point

by |
Tags: , ,

With all the fun of Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, sometimes you just want to get away. The adult cabanas at Serenity Bay are just the place to escape from the sounds and the sun to enjoy some personalized relaxation. We got the chance to tour one of these brand new cabanas located along the bright blue waters of the Bahamas.

Just as everywhere else at Lookout Cay, local art is a cornerstone of the details that surround guests at each cabana.

Cabanas are available to rent for guests daily. Inquire prior to your sailing date to see if any are available for your trip to Lookout Cay.

Also close-by is True True Too BBQ to grab a delicious bite to eat before heading back to your personal paradise.

Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point is now available as a port of call for sailings aboard Disney Cruise Line. Make sure to inquire with our friends at MEI Travel below to get details on how to visit the island getaway yourself!

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight