Photos: Adult Cabanas at Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point

With all the fun of Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, sometimes you just want to get away. The adult cabanas at Serenity Bay are just the place to escape from the sounds and the sun to enjoy some personalized relaxation. We got the chance to tour one of these brand new cabanas located along the bright blue waters of the Bahamas.

Just as everywhere else at Lookout Cay, local art is a cornerstone of the details that surround guests at each cabana.

Cabanas are available to rent for guests daily. Inquire prior to your sailing date to see if any are available for your trip to Lookout Cay.

Also close-by is True True Too BBQ to grab a delicious bite to eat before heading back to your personal paradise.

