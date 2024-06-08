Photos: Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point Nature & Discovery Trail

A gorgeous nature and discovery trail is part of the new offerings at Disney Cruise Line’s Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point. Included along the path are gorgeous vistas, historical buildings, and a wide array of natural wonders.

The views are spectacular, allowing guests to experience the most quiet moments with the world around them.

For those interested in more details about what they’re seeing, QR codes are placed along the Discovery Trail.

Also included are many informational markers about the creatures that call the island home.

Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point is now available as a port of call for sailings aboard Disney Cruise Line.