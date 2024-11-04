Illumineers to Descend Upon Disneyland Paris for Disney Lorcana 2024 European Championship

The event will take place at the Newport Bay Club Hotel

Disney Lorcana players, AKA Illumineers, will soon descend upon the Newport Bay Club Hotel at Disneyland Paris for the 2024 European Championship – and there’s a special event that will see 32 players admitted in a Last Chance Qualifier Event.

What’s Happening:

Taking place December 6th through 8th, the tournament promises exciting competition and memorable activities with players, Disney fans, and their families.

Everyone is asked to cheer players along as they compete to earn an invitation to the Disney Lorcana World Championships in 2025.

Those interested in competing can still acquire a ticket to compete in the Last Chance Qualifier. This event, held on Friday, December 6th, will see 32 competitor slots filled in addition to the Illumineers who qualified for a seat at the Disney Lorcana European Challenges.

Tickets for the qualifier, as well as spectator tickets, discounted Disneyland Paris passes, and discounted room rates can be found here

Those who get the Last Chance Qualifier tickets and compete but DO NOT earn an invite to the weekend’s European Championship Event will still receive a spectator badge to a session of their choice for Saturday or Sunday, as well as a Disney Lorcana filled goodie bag.

The Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) features 1,024 seats, with players in each session randomly assigned to a 32 player pod. The format is core constructed, single elimination best of 3 matches. Each pod will award 1 slot to compete in the weekend's European Championship event, which runs Saturday and Sunday.

If you’re eliminated, you’ll still be able to earn some exciting Disney Lorcana TCG prizes with free entry in either a core constructed or pack rush side event, which will run while the rest of the LCQ rounds finish.

The event also features a number of fun activities and a Disney Lorcana Goodie Bag, which includes: Meet & Greets with: A special Disney Character A Disney Lorcana Game Developer A Disney Lorcana card Illustrator or Art Director 2 Play Vouchers for your choice of play events Pack Rush Event with 2 boosters from Set 6 Cooperative Game of Illumineer's Quest: Deep Trouble Core constructed event Disney Lorcana Lanyard Mickey Mouse True Friend Promo Card 1 Discount Voucher for the official Disney Stores in Disneyland Paris resort (at a purchase of 50€ or more get 20% discount, more details on voucher) Disney Lorcana Challenge Pin Ability to purchase discounted Park tickets for 49€ per ticket, while supplies last

Fans of Disney Lorcana who can't make it to the event can still watch the main event via a live broadcast on Twitch, on the official Disney Lorcana channels: twitch.tv/disneylorcana twitch.tv/disneylorcanaeu