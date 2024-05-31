Disney Parks Instagram Shares Another Look into The Finale of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

After a few days of huge reveals, Disney Parks has shared another look at the sights and sounds of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure’s finale.
What’s Happening:
- In anticipation of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Disney Parks’ Instagram page shared a fun teaser video of the E-Ticket attraction’s grand finale.
- In the video, Cast Members for the attraction can be seen pressing their ears against the construction wall to get a louder listen of the attraction’s signature song “Special Spice.”
- The video then cuts to more footage of the inside of Tiana’s Mardi Gras celebration.
- “Special Spice” was written by Grammy award winner PJ Morton. We were given a first listen to the track on the most recent episode of We Call it Imagineering.
- The song can now be listened to in full on all streaming platforms.
- Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will invite guests to Tiana’s Foods. With the success of her business venture, Tiana is putting on a party for her community. All is perfect until a mix up with the band takes us on a journey through the bayou in search for a group of critter virtuosos. The musical trip will be a recipe for a good time.
- Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens June 28th at Magic Kingdom.
