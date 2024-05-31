Disney Parks Instagram Shares Another Look into The Finale of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

After a few days of huge reveals, Disney Parks has shared another look at the sights and sounds of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure’s finale.

What’s Happening:

In anticipation of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Disney Parks’ Instagram

In the video, Cast Members for the attraction can be seen pressing their ears against the construction wall to get a louder listen of the attraction’s signature song “Special Spice.”

The video then cuts to more footage of the inside of Tiana’s Mardi Gras celebration.

“Special Spice” was written by Grammy award winner PJ Morton. We were given a first listen to the track on the most recent episode of We Call it Imagineering .

The song can now be listened to in full on all streaming platforms.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will invite guests to Tiana’s Foods. With the success of her business venture, Tiana is putting on a party for her community. All is perfect until a mix up with the band takes us on a journey through the bayou in search for a group of critter virtuosos. The musical trip will be a recipe for a good time.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens June 28th at Magic Kingdom

Read More on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure: