Disney Treasure Reaches Major Milestone Being Floated Into Shipyard Harbor

The newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet has reached a major milestone, being floated out of her building at the shipyard and into the harbor.

Earlier today at Meyer Werft Shipyard, the Disney Treasure floated out of the building to dock into the shipyard harbor.

A scene of excitement greeted the ship, as a group of cheering spectators in Papenburg, Germany, gathered to watch the special construction milestone. The Float Out celebrates the completion of the ship’s exterior and is a significant maritime tradition.

A tugboat led the way, guiding the ship’s stern through the narrow doorway, which allowed for just three feet on either side of the vessel!

The Disney Treasure is now ready for finishing touches to its interior venues as it continues to prepare for its transatlantic journey to its future home port in Florida.

The Disney Treasure’s maiden voyage, a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise from Port Canaveral, Florida, will set sail on Dec. 21, 2024, followed by an inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral.

