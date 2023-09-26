Disney Visa Cardmembers Can Save Up to 15% on Select Stays at Select Disneyland Resort Hotels

Disney Visa Cardmembers can save up to 15% on Sunday through Thursday night stays at select Disneyland Resort hotels later this year.

What’s Happening:

With this offer, Disney Visa Cardmembers save up to 15% on Sunday through Thursday night stays at select Disneyland Resort hotels from October 22nd through December 21st, 2023.

In addition to the Disneyland Hotel and Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, cardmembers will also be able to save at the new Villas at Disneyland Hotel opens on Thursday, September 28th

At Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, you can save up to 15%, while at the Disneyland Hotel and accompanying Villas, guests can save up to 10%.

Cardmembers can book this offer now through December 11th.

Offer is not valid for select Concierge rooms, Signature or Premium suites, or 2 or 3-Bedroom Villas.

Disney Visa Cardmember must stay in a room on the reservation.

Limit 2 rooms per reservation, and occupancy restrictions apply per room.

