Disney Visa Cardmembers Can Save Up to 15% on Select Stays at Select Disneyland Resort Hotels

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Disney Visa Cardmembers can save up to 15% on Sunday through Thursday night stays at select Disneyland Resort hotels later this year.

What’s Happening:

  • With this offer, Disney Visa Cardmembers save up to 15% on Sunday through Thursday night stays at select Disneyland Resort hotels from October 22nd through December 21st, 2023.
  • In addition to the Disneyland Hotel and Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, cardmembers will also be able to save at the new Villas at Disneyland Hotel, which officially opens on Thursday, September 28th.
  • At Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, you can save up to 15%, while at the Disneyland Hotel and accompanying Villas, guests can save up to 10%.
  • Cardmembers can book this offer now through December 11th.
  • Offer is not valid for select Concierge rooms, Signature or Premium suites, or 2 or 3-Bedroom Villas.
  • Disney Visa Cardmember must stay in a room on the reservation.
  • Limit 2 rooms per reservation, and occupancy restrictions apply per room.

More Disneyland Resort News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning