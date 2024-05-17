Disneyland Resort and Disney Publishing Award Local Schools with Book Credits

Disneyland Cast and Community took to Instagram to announce awards for 3 elementary schools.

What’s Happening:

These credits provide the local recipient schools with new and high quality books helping introduce children to the joy and magic of storytelling. Disneyland Resort is dedicated to making a positive impact in the surrounding communities.

Disney cast members were integral to this celebration, helping with the event as VoluntEARS

With Disney’s VoluntEARS program, employees and cast members can turn their volunteer service into Disney-funded financial contributions to charities of their choice.

