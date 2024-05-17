Disneyland Resort and Disney Publishing Award Local Schools with Book Credits

Disneyland Cast and Community took to Instagram to announce awards for 3 elementary schools.

Photo by Disneyland Cast & Community on May 17, 2024.

What’s Happening:

  • The Disneyland Cast and Community Instagram page announced today that Disneyland Resort and Disney Publishing awarded Sunkist Elementary, Patrick Henry Elementary and Loara Elementary with $15,000 First Book credits.
  • These credits provide the local recipient schools with new and high quality books helping introduce children to the joy and magic of storytelling. Disneyland Resort is dedicated to making a positive impact in the surrounding communities.
  • Disney cast members were integral to this celebration, helping with the event as VoluntEARS
  • With Disney’s VoluntEARS program, employees and cast members can turn their volunteer service into Disney-funded financial contributions to charities of their choice.

