Disneyland Paris To Test Ordering and Payment Kiosks For Dining This Summer

This summer, ordering and payment kiosks will be tested at Café Hyperion at Disneyland Paris, as part of an effort to make the guest experience more intuitive and flexible.

What’s Happening:

At the Disneyland Paris Resort

This initiative is part of Disneyland Paris's commitment to offering its guests an ever more intuitive and flexible experience.

The ordering kiosks aim to simplify the ordering process while providing guests with a smooth and autonomous consumer journey, in addition to existing services such as counter service and Click & Collect.

This test period will introduce the installation of 5 ordering kiosks equipped with double-sided screens and during this test period, only Visa (including Visa Electron), Mastercard (including Maestro), and American Express credit cards will be accepted.

A nearby cashier will be available to assist guests if needed.

The kiosks will display information on allergens and legal notices, and at the beginning, the kiosks will be available in French and English.

Discounts will not be applicable during the test period, nor will smartphone payments.

It is also worth noting that during this test period, traditional cash registers will remain available for guests who prefer them.

Cafe Hyperion invites guests to cruise over to the impressive Videopolis for some lightspeed tastes at the biggest fast food restaurant in Disneyland Paris. At this home to visions of tomorrow, guests can enjoy burgers and salads whilst watching a movie or catching a live show in this high-tech hangar.

