Union Cast Members Hand Out Mickey Mouse Union Buttons to Disneyland Guests as Contract Negotiations Continue

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

Unionized cast members at Disneyland were seen distributing buttons with Mickey’s raised fist to guests just outside the entrance to the Disneyland Resort today, seeking support in a petition for fair wages.

What’s Happening:

  • The Orange County Register reports that cast members from Disneyland’s largest union coalition were spotted today handing out Mickey Mouse raised fist buttons to visitors entering the Resort property.
  • Cast members handed out the buttons at the corner of Harbor Boulevard and Disney Way while wearing their theme park costumes.
  • These are the same buttons that some cast members were disciplined for wearing earlier this month.
  • Because of this, the union that represents these over 500 cast members, Master Services Council, filed unfair labor practice charges.
  • Cast Members may be asked to remove items that are not a part of the “Disney Look” and could be disciplined for repeated violations.
  • The union coalition — which has been negotiating with Disney over a new contract since April — represents ride operators, store clerks, custodians, candy makers and other cast members.
  • The last contract expired on Sunday, June 16th.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning