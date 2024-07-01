Union Cast Members Hand Out Mickey Mouse Union Buttons to Disneyland Guests as Contract Negotiations Continue

Unionized cast members at Disneyland were seen distributing buttons with Mickey’s raised fist to guests just outside the entrance to the Disneyland Resort today, seeking support in a petition for fair wages.
What’s Happening:
- The Orange County Register reports that cast members from Disneyland’s largest union coalition were spotted today handing out Mickey Mouse raised fist buttons to visitors entering the Resort property.
- Cast members handed out the buttons at the corner of Harbor Boulevard and Disney Way while wearing their theme park costumes.
- These are the same buttons that some cast members were disciplined for wearing earlier this month.
- Because of this, the union that represents these over 500 cast members, Master Services Council, filed unfair labor practice charges.
- Cast Members may be asked to remove items that are not a part of the “Disney Look” and could be disciplined for repeated violations.
- The union coalition — which has been negotiating with Disney over a new contract since April — represents ride operators, store clerks, custodians, candy makers and other cast members.
- The last contract expired on Sunday, June 16th.
