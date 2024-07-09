New Limited Time DOLE Whip Treats Come to Disney Parks for DOLE Whip Day on July 18th

Did you know that DOLE Whip Day is on July 18th? The Disney Parks Blog shared some new options that will be available in honor of the celebration running July 18th through July 21st. Below are all of the new treats available, but of course, all of your favorite classic flavors will still be available during this time.

Refreshment Outpost:

DOLE Whip Cherry-Pineapple Swirl (Available July 14 through 21)

Trilo-Bites (Available now through Sep. 9)

Zazu DOLE Whip Lime and Coconut Float: DOLE Whip Lime swirled into Sprite with coconut and blue curaçao syrup and topped with a white chocolate medallion

Swirls on the Water:

Key Lime Sundae: DOLE Whip Lime in a waffle bowl topped with whipped cream and a lime garnish (Available through Aug. 11)

Orange Bird Cone: DOLE Whip Orange in an orange cone with sprinkles and a chocolate piece (Available through Aug. 11)

Orange Bird Float: DOLE Whip Orange and watermelon swirl with Fanta Orange in a souvenir cup (Non-alcoholic) (Available through Aug. 11)

Disneyland Park

The Tropical Hideaway:

Pineapple Coconut Float: Blue DOLE Pineapple-Coconut Juice topped with DOLE Whip, strawberry lava, and a gummy (Non-alcoholic) (Available through Aug. 18)

Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa

Ulu Cafe:

DOLE Whip Cupcake: Coconut-almond cupcake filled with a pineapple compote topped with a pineapple vanilla cream swirl and garnished with DOLE sauce, toasted coconut, and a chocolate Mickey face (Available July 14 through 20)

