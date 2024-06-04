How You Can Celebrate Donald Duck’s 90th Birthday at Disneyland Paris

Donald Duck is celebrating his 90th birthday on June 9th, and Disneyland Paris has a full lineup of how you can join in on the fun.

What’s Happening:

Sunday, June 9th is Donald's 90th birthday, and to celebrate this big day, a number of surprises await you at Disneyland Paris.

At Videopolis, it’s Donald’s birthday! D for Donald, but also for Disco! And to celebrate this special occasion, Mickey and his friends are secretly preparing a special disco number for the main duck himself. But Donald, as usual, manages to wreak havoc by popping up during rehearsals. Don't miss this fun and emotion-filled moment, where Donald might just surprise everyone! (12:30pm / 1:25pm / 2:35pm / 5:00pm / 5:55pm)

Treat yourself to delicious Donald-inspired sweets: don't miss Duck-Day Ice Cream at The Ice Cream Company, as well as two Donald's Latte Art, available at Sports Bar, The Steakhouse, Yacht Club, Compass Lounge, Auberge de Cendrillon, Cable Car, Salon Mickey, Silver Spur Steakhouse, Redwood Bar and Lounge, Walt's – an American Restaurant, and Captain's Quarters.

A selection of exclusive Donald 90 products will be available beginning June 5th at World of Disney (Disney Village) and Bay Boutique (Disney Newport Bay Club).

Celebrate the occasion with a virtual photo in a unique souvenir frame in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle.

