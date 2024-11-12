New Retail Experiences Opening in the Coming Weeks at Disneyland’s Downtown Disney District

Two of the locations will open on December 6th,

Two of three new retail experiences coming to the Downtown Disney District have been given opening dates, while the third is promised for later this winter.

What’s Happening:

Three new retail experiences are coming to Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort

Avengers Reserve will celebrate the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

will celebrate the Upon entering, guests will see a 9-foot tall sculpture of The Incredible Hulk, smashing through a wall, while Spider-Man will be featured atop the building.

An industrial vibe will be found inside the store, which will also include lighting effects and authentic movie props, as well as a gaming demonstration station.

Perfect for a Marvel store, the retail location will feature comic books as well, along with collectibles, apparel, and more.

The D-Lander Shop is set to feature trend-forward fashions and co-branded apparel, jewelry, and handbags from Kate Spade, Dooney & Bourke, and a dedicated Pandora store-within-a-store location.

is set to feature trend-forward fashions and co-branded apparel, jewelry, and handbags from Kate Spade, Dooney & Bourke, and a dedicated Pandora store-within-a-store location. Both the D-Lander Shop and Avengers Reserve are set to open on December 6th, 2024.

Sometime this winter, the Downtown Disney District will also open the doors of Disney Wonderful World of Sweets, a whimsical location with exhibition kitchens and the place to go for favorite snacks and treats like caramel apples, sour balls, lollipops, churro toffee, and new to the Disneyland Resort – Werther’s Original Caramel Popcorn.

