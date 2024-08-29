Tickets Now On Sale for Drawn to Life Performances Through December 2025

The performance schedule for Cirque du Soleil’s Drawn to Life has been revealed for 2025, with tickets now on sale for next year.

If you have ever seen Drawn to Life at Disney Springs

Tickets are now on sale for performances in 2025, with the performance schedule now available.

There will be two shows a day taking place five days a week.

Performances will take place Tuesday through Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., with matinee shows on Sundays at 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The Page to Stage Signature Experience will also be available five nights a week following the second performance each day beginning October 2nd, 2024.

This will give guests a behind the scenes look at the show, including a tour of the backstage area and an artist meet and greet. Guests will also have premium show seating, merchandise, and more.

Tickets are now available

