What Magical Entertainment Will Be On Board the Disney Destiny

Disney Cruise Line is known for incredible entertainment. Here's a sneak peek of what will be found on the Disney Destiny.

What's Happening:

Disney Cruise Line

Here’s what will be found on board the Disney Destiny.

This Includes:

Broadway-style productions of Frozen, A Musical Spectacular and Disney Seas the Adventure in the Walt Disney Theatre. The former is a whimsical retelling of the iconic Disney Animation film, while the latter is an original Disney Cruise Line show featuring Captain Minnie Mouse, Goofy and a host of beloved Disney and Pixar characters.

Dance the night away at Pirate’s Rockin’ Parlay Party, a roguish nighttime spectacular featuring a live rock band and Disney Cruise Line’s famous fireworks at sea.

Get in the middle of the action at Hero Zone, a futuristic sports arena where families can compete in The Incredibles-themed obstacle courses and free-play sports.

Use a mobile device to join favorite Disney and Pixar heroes on virtual quests throughout the ship with Disney Uncharted Adventure.

Watch first-run films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel