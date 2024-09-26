First Look Photos and Date Announcement for Hulu’s “It’s All Country”

Hulu has revealed a first look and premiere date for the upcoming country music docuseries It's All Country.
What's Happening:
- Check out first look photos for the upcoming country music docuseries It's All Country.
- The new series hosted by Luke Bryan will premiere all six episodes on Friday, November 15th, 2024.
About It's All Country:
- Every country song carries an untold story. Country music icon Luke Bryan is delving into the lesser-known aspects of Nashville to uncover these stories.
- The series includes never-before-seen performances from country music artists as Luke reveals the inspirations, secrets, and personal experiences that have influenced the music fans love.
Featured Musicians:
- Mickey Guyton
- Kane Brown
- Wynonna Judd
- Sheryl Crow
- Lady A
- Luke Combs
Credits:
- It’s All Country is executive produced by Grant Kahler, Luke Bryan, and Kerri Edwards.
- Peyton Manning executive produces under his Omaha Productions banner alongside Jamie Horowitz.
- Paul Camarata, Keith Cossrow and Chris Weaver also serve as executive producers.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com