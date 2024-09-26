First Look Photos and Date Announcement for Hulu’s “It’s All Country”

by |
Tags: , , ,

Hulu has revealed a first look and premiere date for the upcoming country music docuseries It's All Country.

What's Happening:

  • Check out first look photos for the upcoming country music docuseries It's All Country.
  • The new series hosted by Luke Bryan will premiere all six episodes on Friday, November 15th, 2024.

About It's All Country:

  • Every country song carries an untold story. Country music icon Luke Bryan is delving into the lesser-known aspects of Nashville to uncover these stories.
  • The series includes never-before-seen performances from country music artists as Luke reveals the inspirations, secrets, and personal experiences that have influenced the music fans love.

Featured Musicians:

  • Mickey Guyton
  • Kane Brown
  • Wynonna Judd
  • Sheryl Crow
  • Lady A
  • Luke Combs

Credits:

  • It’s All Country is executive produced by Grant Kahler, Luke Bryan, and Kerri Edwards.
  • Peyton Manning executive produces under his Omaha Productions banner alongside Jamie Horowitz.
  • Paul Camarata, Keith Cossrow and Chris Weaver also serve as executive producers.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy