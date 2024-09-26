First Look Photos and Date Announcement for Hulu’s “It’s All Country”

Hulu has revealed a first look and premiere date for the upcoming country music docuseries It's All Country.

What's Happening:

. The new series hosted by Luke Bryan will premiere all six episodes on Friday, November 15th, 2024.

About It's All Country:

Every country song carries an untold story. Country music icon Luke Bryan is delving into the lesser-known aspects of Nashville to uncover these stories.

The series includes never-before-seen performances from country music artists as Luke reveals the inspirations, secrets, and personal experiences that have influenced the music fans love.

Featured Musicians:

Mickey Guyton

Kane Brown

Wynonna Judd

Sheryl Crow

Lady A

Luke Combs

Credits:

It’s All Country is executive produced by Grant Kahler, Luke Bryan, and Kerri Edwards.

is executive produced by Grant Kahler, Luke Bryan, and Kerri Edwards. Peyton Manning executive produces under his Omaha Productions banner alongside Jamie Horowitz.

Paul Camarata, Keith Cossrow and Chris Weaver also serve as executive producers.