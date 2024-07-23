Florida Residents Can See Cirque Du Soleil’s “Drawn To Life” for the Price of a Child’s Ticket

Florida residents can take advantage of adult tickets at child prices for Drawn to Life Presented by Cirque du Soleil & Disney. This includes the Page to Stage Signature Experience, featuring a backstage tour and more.

What's Happening:

Florida residents of all ages can be a kid again at Drawn to Life presented by Cirque du Soleil and Disney with a new statewide ticket offer featuring adult tickets at child prices.

presented by Cirque du Soleil and Disney with a new statewide ticket offer featuring adult tickets at child prices. The offer includes the new Page to Stage Signature Experience, which features an intimate behind-the-scenes look at the show, including a backstage tour and artist meet-and-greet, in addition to premium show seating, collectible merchandise and more.

Florida residents can purchase show-only tickets for as low as $56 for the stunning live theatrical production now through September 8th.

The Page to Stage Signature Experience will be offered at the child price of $225 (including taxes and fees) which features premium seating for the show.

Page to Stage is offered following the second performance on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Tickets can be purchased at cirquedusoleil.com/drawn-to-life Disney Springs

Guests can experience Drawn to Life at Disney Springs Wednesdays through Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

About Drawn to Life:

The family-friendly show tells the story of the love between a father and a daughter, drawing inspiration from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 100-year heritage of storytelling.

The show celebrates iconic Disney stories and characters through innovative design, acrobatic performances, dazzling choreography, musical scores and brand-new animation lovingly created by Disney Animation artists.