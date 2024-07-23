Florida Residents Can See Cirque Du Soleil’s “Drawn To Life” for the Price of a Child’s Ticket

Florida residents can take advantage of adult tickets at child prices for Drawn to Life Presented by Cirque du Soleil & Disney. This includes the Page to Stage Signature Experience, featuring a backstage tour and more.
What's Happening:
- Florida residents of all ages can be a kid again at Drawn to Life presented by Cirque du Soleil and Disney with a new statewide ticket offer featuring adult tickets at child prices.
- The offer includes the new Page to Stage Signature Experience, which features an intimate behind-the-scenes look at the show, including a backstage tour and artist meet-and-greet, in addition to premium show seating, collectible merchandise and more.
- Florida residents can purchase show-only tickets for as low as $56 for the stunning live theatrical production now through September 8th.
- The Page to Stage Signature Experience will be offered at the child price of $225 (including taxes and fees) which features premium seating for the show.
- Page to Stage is offered following the second performance on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
- Tickets can be purchased at cirquedusoleil.com/drawn-to-life or at the Disney Springs box office and are subject to availability.
- Guests can experience Drawn to Life at Disney Springs Wednesdays through Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.
About Drawn to Life:
- The family-friendly show tells the story of the love between a father and a daughter, drawing inspiration from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 100-year heritage of storytelling.
- The show celebrates iconic Disney stories and characters through innovative design, acrobatic performances, dazzling choreography, musical scores and brand-new animation lovingly created by Disney Animation artists.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com